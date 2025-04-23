General Mills falls after UBS warns downside earnings potential is not priced in

Apr. 23, 2025
(2min)
General Mills Corporate Headquarters and Sign

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UBS started off coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Sell Rating. The firm thinks the current consensus FY26 estimates on the food company for both the top and bottom line appear optimistic, even after a sizable reduction following earnings

