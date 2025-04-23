The U.S. has made no unilateral offer to reduce tariffs on China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, according to a media report.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that U.S. tariffs "will come down substantially, but
The U.S. has made no unilateral offer to reduce tariffs on China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, according to a media report.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that U.S. tariffs "will come down substantially, but
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DXY
|-
|-
|US Dollar Index