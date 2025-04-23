Chipotle Mexican Grill Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.9B misses by $40M

Apr. 23, 2025 4:14 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
(1min)
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill press release (NYSE:CMG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.9B (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • The increase in total revenue was driven by new restaurant openings. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% due to lower transactions

Recommended For You

About CMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG--
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News