- Chipotle Mexican Grill press release (NYSE:CMG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.9B (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- The increase in total revenue was driven by new restaurant openings. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% due to lower transactions
