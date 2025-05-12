Apple, AMD among top tech gainers after US-China tariff reduction pact

(3min)
USA United States of America and China Tariff Trade War Economic Conflict, Technology Race

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was among the top technology stocks which surged on Monday after the U.S. and China came to an agreement to revise the tariffs imposed on each other’s goods.

The iPhone maker, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and AI chipmaker Nvidia (

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AMD
--
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News