Investment management firm Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced on Monday preliminary April-end AUM of $1.840T, down 0.3% from the prior month's $1.845T.

The company said unfavorable market returns in April decreased the assets under management by $1B and foreign exchange increased it by $9.2B.

