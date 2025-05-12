FinancialsOn the MoveInvesco sees 0.3% lower AUM as of April-endMay 12, 2025 12:47 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News EditorPlay(<1min)Investment management firm Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced on Monday preliminary April-end AUM of $1.840T, down 0.3% from the prior month's $1.845T. The company said unfavorable market returns in April decreased the assets under management by $1B and foreign exchange increased it by $9.2B.Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About IVZ StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgIVZ--Invesco Ltd.Trending AnalysisTrending News