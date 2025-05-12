On the MoveM&AConsumerChurch & Dwight to acquire hand sanitizer brand for up to $880MMay 12, 2025 1:08 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 CommentPlay(1min)JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty ImagesBaking soda producer Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced on Monday the acquisition of Touchland hand sanitizer brand for a cash and restricted stock consideration of $700M. The consideration also involves an earn-out payment of up to $180M, contingent on the achievement ofRecommended For YouAbout CHD StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgCHD--Church & Dwight Co., Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News