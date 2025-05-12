Chinese robotaxi player WeRide soars after trade tension between the US. and China cools

May 12, 2025 1:19 PM ETWeRide Inc. (WRD) StockUBERBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
(1min)
Financial chart with moving up arrow graph in stock market on blue color background

champc

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) broke back over the $10 level with a 25.2% pop in early afternoon trading on Monday.

Investors may be reacting to the announcement that the U.S. and China will temporarily lower tariff rates as they meet to work on

