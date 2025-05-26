Dollar drops as Trump delays EU tariffs-Currency Recap

The U.S. Dollar (DXY) fell on Monday after President Donald Trump decided over the weekend to hold off on imposing 50% tariffs on the EU until July 9, to allow negotiations to continue.

