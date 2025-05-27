PDD Holdings Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.56 misses by $1.08, revenue of $13.18B misses by $1.17B

- PDD Holdings press release (NASDAQ:PDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.56 misses by $1.08.
- Revenue of $13.18B (+10% Y/Y) misses by $1.17B.
-
Net cash generated from operating activities was $2,138.3 million.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $50.2 billion as of March 31, 2025.
