PDD Holdings Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.56 misses by $1.08, revenue of $13.18B misses by $1.17B

May 27, 2025 6:34 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • PDD Holdings press release (NASDAQ:PDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.56 misses by $1.08.
  • Revenue of $13.18B (+10% Y/Y) misses by $1.17B.

  • Net cash generated from operating activities was $2,138.3 million.

    Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $50.2 billion as of March 31, 2025.

