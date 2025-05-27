Franco-Nevada secures royalty on Ontario's Côté gold mine in $1B deal

May 27, 2025 7:29 AM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) StockIAGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
(1min)
Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire a royalty package consisting of a 7.5% gross margin royalty on the Côté gold mine in Ontario from an unnamed third party for $1.05B in cash.

The company said the royalty package

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About FNV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNV--
Franco-Nevada Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News