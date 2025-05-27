Northrop Grumman prices $1B debt offering

May 27, 2025 5:25 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
(<1min)
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) said on Tuesday that it has priced a $1B underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes.
  • The notes include: $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2035.
  Northrop

