Northrop Grumman prices $1B debt offering

Northrop Grumman prices $1B debt offeringMay 27, 2025 5:25 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) said on Tuesday that it has priced a $1B underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include: $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2035.