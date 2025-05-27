- Cloud3 Ventures (OTCPK:CLDVF) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire QStarLabs Corporation via a reverse takeover.
- Upon closing, QStar shareholders will own 80% of the resulting issuer, with 10% held by concurrent financing investors and 10% by current Cloud3 shareholders.
- The Resulting Issuer will continue QStar’s business and remain listed on the CSE.
- The transaction is conditional on a minimum C$7M financing, execution of a definitive agreement, and CSE and shareholder approvals.
- The definitive agreement is expected by July 31, 2025, with the transaction to close soon after.
- Source: Press release
