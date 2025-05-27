Cloud3 Ventures to acquire QStarLabs in reverse takeover

May 27, 2025 5:30 PM ETCloud3 Ventures Inc. (CLDVF) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
(<1min)
  • Cloud3 Ventures (OTCPK:CLDVF) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire QStarLabs Corporation via a reverse takeover.
  • Upon closing, QStar shareholders will own 80% of the resulting issuer, with 10% held by concurrent financing investors and 10% by current Cloud3 shareholders.
  • The Resulting Issuer will continue QStar’s business and remain listed on the CSE.
  • The transaction is conditional on a minimum C$7M financing, execution of a definitive agreement, and CSE and shareholder approvals.
  • The definitive agreement is expected by July 31, 2025, with the transaction to close soon after.
  • Source: Press release

