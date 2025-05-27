ChampionsGate Acquisition prices IPO to raise $65M

May 27, 2025 5:34 PM ETChampionsGate Acquisition Corporation (CHPGU) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
(<1min)
  • ChampionsGate Acquisition (CHPGU) priced its initial public offering of 6.5M units at $10 each, raising $65M.
  • Units begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol CHPGU on May 28, 2025.
  • Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive 1/8 of a Class A ordinary share.
  • Once separated, the shares and rights will trade under CHPG and CHPGR, respectively.
  • The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional units to cover over-allotments.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025.
  • Source: Press release

