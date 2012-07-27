Expedia's (EXPE +20.1%) stellar Q2 report, which featured a 22% Y/Y jump in hotel bookings,...
Jul. 27, 2012
Expedia's (EXPE +20.1%) stellar Q2 report, which featured a 22% Y/Y jump in hotel bookings, ended up fueling a strong rally in online travel stocks. PCLN +8.9%. OWW +7.3%. TZOO +4.9%. KYAK +2.8%. During its earnings call, Expedia guided for low double-digit 2012 revenue growth (consensus is for 10.6%) and high single-digit EBITDA growth. Still, Pac Crest is on edge over comments about weakening Southern European demand, and Deutsche thinks Priceline is a better buy. (Q1 rally)