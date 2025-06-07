Top NewsChina to send Vice Premier He Lifeng to UK for U.S. trade talksJun. 07, 2025 3:50 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SH, SPY, VOO, IVV, SDS, RSP, SSO, UPRO, SPXU, FXI, GXC, PGJ, KWEB, MCHI, YINN, CQQQ, ASHR, CNYA, FLCHBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor19 CommentsPlay(2min)bymuratdenizChinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit the United Kingdom from June 8 to 13, during which time he will also participate in trade talks with the U.S. The talks are scheduled on Monday in London, and were announced byRecommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgSP500--S&P 500 IndexSH--ProShares Short S&P500 ETFSPY--SPDR® S&P 500® ETFVOO--Vanguard S&P 500 ETFIVV--iShares Core S&P 500 ETFCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News