Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is in advanced discussions to invest potentially more than $10 billion into artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the talks. If completed, the deal would rank among the largest private funding rounds in history.
