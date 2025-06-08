Meta is said to weigh multibillion-dollar investment in AI startup Scale AI

Jun. 08, 2025 8:46 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock, , , By: Rob Williams, SA News Editor11 Comments
(3min)
Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is in advanced discussions to invest potentially more than $10 billion into artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the talks. If completed, the deal would rank among the largest private funding rounds in history.

