After years in the shadows, quantitative equity investing is having a standout year in 2025. A wide range of factor-based and machine-learning models are outperforming as global markets navigate volatility, political noise, and a post-zero interest rate landscape, said Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative strategy at
Quant strategies make comeback in 2025 amid macro turmoil, SocGen says
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About SPY ETF
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|SPY
|-
|-
|SPDR® S&P 500® ETF