Private equity firms are said to shift gears as IPO market stays shut

Jun. 08, 2025 4:32 PM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY)By: Rob Williams, SA News Editor3 Comments
(2min)
Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics/E+ via Getty Images

With the IPO market still largely dormant, private equity firms are rethinking how they exit investments, the Financial Times reported Sunday. At this week’s SuperReturn conference in Berlin, industry leaders acknowledged that public listings have become a distant third option behind break-ups and minority

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY--
US Dollar Index

Trending Analysis

Trending News