Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +1.7% pre-market Wednesday after saying it finalized the sale of its 25.1% ownership in the Ma'aden joint venture to Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) for ~86M Ma'aden shares valued at ~$1.2B and $150M in cash.
