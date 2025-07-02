Alcoa completes sale of 25.1% stake in Ma’aden JV for $1.3B

Jul. 02, 2025 7:34 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +1.7% pre-market Wednesday after saying it finalized the sale of its 25.1% ownership in the Ma'aden joint venture to Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) for ~86M Ma'aden shares valued at ~$1.2B and $150M in cash.

