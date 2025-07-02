PBM rules dropped from Senate passed version of One Big Beautiful Bill

HealthcarePBM rules dropped from Senate passed version of One Big Beautiful BillJul. 02, 2025 10:10 AM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock, UNH Stock, CVS StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 CommentsPlay(1min)megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images Pharmacy benefit managers can breathe a sigh of relief after provisions that would have placed additional rules on them that were included in the House version were excluded in the just passed Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Recommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgCVSCVS--UNHUNH--CICI--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News