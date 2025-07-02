PBM rules dropped from Senate passed version of One Big Beautiful Bill

Jul. 02, 2025 10:10 AM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock, UNH Stock, CVS StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
Doctor prescribes prescription drugs, stethoscope is lying next to him

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pharmacy benefit managers can breathe a sigh of relief after provisions that would have placed additional rules on them that were included in the House version were excluded in the just passed Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
UNH
--
CI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News