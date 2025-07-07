Dow to shut down three plants in Europe as region struggles

Dow Chemical Reported To Be In Merger Talks With DuPont

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Monday it plans to shut down three upstream assets in Europe, affecting ~800 jobs, as the company copes with "difficult market dynamics [in Europe], as well as an ongoing challenging cost and demand landscape."

