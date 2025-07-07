EnergyDow to shut down three plants in Europe as region strugglesJul. 07, 2025 7:43 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 CommentsPlay(2min)Bill Pugliano/Getty Images NewsDow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Monday it plans to shut down three upstream assets in Europe, affecting ~800 jobs, as the company copes with "difficult market dynamics [in Europe], as well as an ongoing challenging cost and demand landscape." Dow (Recommended For YouAbout DOW StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgDOW--Dow Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News