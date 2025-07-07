Mustang Bio rises after FDA orphan drug status for MB-101

Jul. 07, 2025 9:17 AM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) StockBy: Nilanjana Basu, SA News Editor
Dendritic Cell activate T cells, trigger immune responses, they are responsible of cells protection of the body.

Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) jumped on Monday after the company said that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug status to its CAR T-cell therapy, MB-101, for the treatment of astrocytoma and glioblastoma, types of brain tumour.

The stock

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About MBIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBIO--
Mustang Bio, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News