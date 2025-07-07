Mustang Bio rises after FDA orphan drug status for MB-101

Shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) jumped on Monday after the company said that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug status to its CAR T-cell therapy, MB-101, for the treatment of astrocytoma and glioblastoma, types of brain tumour.
The stock
