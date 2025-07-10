U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the newly announced 50% tariff on copper imports will go into effect on August 1, 2025. The announcement follows a national security assessment, according to a post on Truth Social.
“I am
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the newly announced 50% tariff on copper imports will go into effect on August 1, 2025. The announcement follows a national security assessment, according to a post on Truth Social.
“I am
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|FCX
|-
|-
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc.