Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area "in a month or two," CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday, though the move depends on receiving regulatory approvals.
The company launched a limited pilot of the
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area "in a month or two," CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday, though the move depends on receiving regulatory approvals.
The company launched a limited pilot of the
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|TSLA
|-
|-
|Tesla, Inc.