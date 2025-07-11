ConsumerFlutter's deal to buy Boyd Gaming's 5% stake in FanDuel is called a win-win situationJul. 11, 2025 6:50 AM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Stock, FLUT StockPENN, DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News EditorPlay(3min)gradyreeseAnalysts are busy sizing up the implications of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) selling its 5% stake in FanDuel to Flutter (NYSE:FLUT) for $1.76 billion. The deal boosts Flutter’s (NYSE:FLUT) position in the U.S. sports betting and iGamingRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgBYDBYD--FLUTFLUT--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News