On the MoveConsumerPerformance Food Group rallies on report of US Foods takeover interestJul. 11, 2025 7:37 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock, USFD StockSYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News EditorPlay(2min)tadamichiPerformance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) rallied in early action on Friday after Bloomberg reported that US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is interested in a potential deal to acquire the company. Sources indicated that US Foods (NYSE:USFD) hasRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgPFGCPFGC--USFDUSFD--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News