ConsumerDelta repurposes Airbus engines amid trade dispute and jet shortageJul. 11, 2025 10:35 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) StockRTXBy: Amy Thielen, SA News Editor19 CommentsPlay(1min)Douglas RissingIn an effort to equip older U.S. aircraft with new engines and to sidestep U.S. tariffs on imports from Europe, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is stripping grounded Airbus A321neos of their Pratt & Whitney (RTX) engines andRecommended For YouAbout DAL StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgDAL--Delta Air Lines, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News