TechPure Storage's design win with Meta might lead to catalyst: Wells FargoJul. 11, 2025 11:06 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) StockMETABy: Brandon Evans, SA News EditorPlay(1min)Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty ImagesPure Storage's (NYSE:PSTG) design win with Meta Platforms (META) could lead to opportunities with additional hyperscalers during the second half of 2025 and provide a catalyst for the stock, according to Wells Fargo. "While we would certainly like to knowRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About PSTG StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgPSTG--Pure Storage, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News