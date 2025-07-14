On the MoveCryptocurrencySequans jumps 20%, buys more bitcoinsJul. 14, 2025 6:33 AM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFAPlay(<1min) Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) bought an additional 683 bitcoins for ~$79M at an average price inclusive of fees of ~$116,213 per bitcoin. As of July 14, the company now holds 1053 bitcoins acquired for ~$120M at an average price inclusive of fees of ~$113,893 Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About SQNS StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgSQNS--Sequans Communications S.A.Trending AnalysisTrending News