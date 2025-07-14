Sequans jumps 20%, buys more bitcoins

  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) bought an additional 683 bitcoins for ~$79M at an average price inclusive of fees of ~$116,213 per bitcoin.
  • As of July 14, the company now holds 1053 bitcoins acquired for ~$120M at an average price inclusive of fees of ~$113,893

