Procter & Gamble slips after Evercore ISI downgrades and warns on Amazon headwind

Jul. 14, 2025 9:21 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG) StockWMT, COST, AMZNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Proctor and Gamble offices, Cincinnati, Ohio

sharrocks

Evercore ISI lowered its rating on Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to In Line from Outperform ahead of the consumer product giant's FQ4 earnings report in a little more than two weeks.

The firm expects Procter & Gamble (NYSE:

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG--
The Procter & Gamble Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News