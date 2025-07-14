Oracle reaches spot of 'fourth global hyperscaler' on recent deals, outlook: Evercore

TechOracle reaches spot of 'fourth global hyperscaler' on recent deals, outlook: EvercoreJul. 14, 2025 9:30 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) StockGOOG, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGLBy: Brandon Evans, SA News EditorPlay(2min)Justin Sullivan/Getty Images NewsOracle's (NYSE:ORCL) recent run, which includes landing a deal that could provide $30B in cloud computing revenue by fiscal 2028, has prompted Evercore ISI to name the company as the "fourth global hyperscaler." The other three global cloud giants includeRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About ORCL StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgORCL--Oracle CorporationTrending AnalysisTrending News