Dollar climbs higher, euro drops as Trump threatens tariffs on EU-Currency Recap

The U.S. Dollar (DXY) rose on Monday while the euro retreated as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on the European Union.
The greenback was last up 0.14% at $97.99.
Dollar weekly moves and key drivers:
The
The U.S. Dollar (DXY) rose on Monday while the euro retreated as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on the European Union.
The greenback was last up 0.14% at $97.99.
Dollar weekly moves and key drivers:
The
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DXY
|-
|-
|US Dollar Index