Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo said to face $120M settlement over Archegos trades

Jury Deliberates In Trial Of Archegos Capital Management Founder Bill Hwang

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

ViacomCBS investors are seeking final court approval for a $120M settlement with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), accusing the Wall Street banks of failing to disclose conflicts of interest to

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GS
--
MS
--
WFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News