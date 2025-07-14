Trade Desk jumps after inclusion in S&P500 index

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) jumped 14% in extended trading on Monday after the company has been included in the S&P500 Index.

The digital advertising platform will replace ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the S&P 500 effective before the opening of

