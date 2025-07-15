Simulations Plus lowers FY25 revenue guidance to $76M–$80M amid services slowdown and $77.2M impairment charge

Jul. 14, 2025 8:30 PM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights1 Comment

Earnings Call Insights: Simulations Plus (SLP) Q3 2025

Management View

  • CEO Shawn M. O'Connor reported, "Third quarter revenue came in slightly above our preliminary range communicated in June. Final results showed revenue growth of 10% to $20.4 million, including a $2.4 million contribution from the Pro-ficiency acquisition. On
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

About SLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLP--
Simulations Plus, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News