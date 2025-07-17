Kinder Morgan positioned to continue growing from natural gas demand, executives say

Jul. 16, 2025 8:25 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Kinder Morgan sign is shown in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.2% post-market Wednesday after reporting higher Q2 adjusted earnings that were in line with Wall Street estimates, sparked by continuing strong demand for natural gas, while issuing in-line guidance for FY 2025, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.27 vs. $1.28

