Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.2% post-market Wednesday after reporting higher Q2 adjusted earnings that were in line with Wall Street estimates, sparked by continuing strong demand for natural gas, while issuing in-line guidance for FY 2025, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.27 vs. $1.28
Kinder Morgan positioned to continue growing from natural gas demand, executives say
