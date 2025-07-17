Eurozone annual inflation rate rises to 2% in June

  • The inflation rate in the Euro Area increased to 2% in June from 1.9% in May of 2025.
  • Consumer Price Index CPI in the Euro Area increased to 129.07 points in June from 128.71 points in May of 2025.

 

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:EWG), (NYSE:GF), (NYSEARCA:EWI), (NYSEARCA:EWQ), (NASDAQ:FGM), (DAX)

Currency: (EUR:USD)

