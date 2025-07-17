HealthcareHarvard Bioscience announces CEO succession planJul. 17, 2025 7:34 AM ETHarvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFAPlay(<1min) Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) announced a CEO succession plan under which John Duke will assume the role of president & CEO following the planned retirement of Jim Green, effective July 28, 2025. Jim Green will be retiring from his President, CEO & Chairman Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About HBIO StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgHBIO--Harvard Bioscience, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News