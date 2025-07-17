Cass Information Systems GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.06, revenue of $44.4M misses by $6.6M

Jul. 17, 2025 8:05 AM ETCass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Cass Information Systems press release (NASDAQ:CASS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $44.4M (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $6.6M.
  • Return on average equity and assets of 15.35% and 1.48%, respectively.
  • Increase in net interest margin to 3.78% from 3.32%.
  • Increase in net interest income of $3.5 million, or 22.3%.

