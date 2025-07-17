- Cass Information Systems press release (NASDAQ:CASS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $44.4M (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $6.6M.
- Return on average equity and assets of 15.35% and 1.48%, respectively.
- Increase in net interest margin to 3.78% from 3.32%.
- Increase in net interest income of $3.5 million, or 22.3%.
