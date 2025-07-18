BofA raised the price target on Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock to $585 from $515 ahead of the company's fiscal year 2025 fourth-quarter results on July 30.
The firm has reiterated its Buy rating and its Top Pick tag on Microsoft.
