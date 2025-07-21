- West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) has appointed Robert McMahon as the company's new chief financial officer, effective August 4, 2025.
- Prior to this appointment, McMahon served as chief financial officer at Agilent Technologies. He will succeed Bernard Birkett, who announced his intention to retire
West Pharmaceutical Services taps Robert McMahon as CFO
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About WST Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|WST
|-
|-
|West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.