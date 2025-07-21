West Pharmaceutical Services taps Robert McMahon as CFO

Jul. 21, 2025 6:06 AM ETWest Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) has appointed Robert McMahon as the company's new chief financial officer, effective August 4, 2025.
  • Prior to this appointment, McMahon served as chief financial officer at Agilent Technologies. He will succeed Bernard Birkett, who announced his intention to retire

