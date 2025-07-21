- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) has acquired an additional 1,264 bitcoins for ~$150 million at an average price of around $118,659 per bitcoin, including fees.
- As of July 18, 2025, the company held 2,317 bitcoins, acquired for roughly $270 million at an average price of $116,493 per bitcoin.
