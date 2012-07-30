Execs with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) say on an earnings CC (webcast) that the...
Execs with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) say on an earnings CC (webcast) that the company will launch products inside J.C. Penney stores as planned in Q1 of 2013, despite an adverse ruling in a lawsuit filed by Macy's over the deal. The firm expects to see $288M kicked up over 10 years from the J.C. Penney deal. (Earlier: MSO earnings)