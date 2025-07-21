TechOn the MoveTop NewsSentinelOne surges amid speculation Palo Alto Networks may be in deal talksJul. 21, 2025 2:24 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S) Stock, PANW StockBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor43 CommentsPlay(1min)Sundry PhotographySentinelOne (NYSE:S) jumped 18%, though pared a gain to 8.6% amid speculation that Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) may be in talks to acquire the cybersecurity firm. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is said to be higher on Monday amid industry reports thatRecommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgPANWPANW--SS--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News