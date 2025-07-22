- Tenet Healthcare press release (NYSE:THC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.02 beats by $1.15.
- Revenue of $5.27B (+3.1% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 in second quarter 2025 increased 18.6% to $1.121 billion compared to second quarter 2024; Second quarter 2025 Adjusted
Tenet Healthcare beats Q2 top-line and bottom-line estimates; raises FY25 outlook
