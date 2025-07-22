Revenue from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store has accelerated month to date in July, especially in the U.S. and is showing no negative effects so far from the Epic Games v. Apple ruling, according to Morgan Stanley.
U.S. App Store revenue has
Revenue from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store has accelerated month to date in July, especially in the U.S. and is showing no negative effects so far from the Epic Games v. Apple ruling, according to Morgan Stanley.
U.S. App Store revenue has
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|AAPL
|-
|-
|Apple Inc.