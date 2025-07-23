Trump-backed World Liberty Financial buys Ethereum worth around $13M

Jul. 23, 2025 6:03 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD) CryptoDJTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
Stack of Ether coins with gold background

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by members of the Trump family, has expanded its Ethereum (ETH-USD) portfolio with the purchase of 3,473 ETH using the USDC stablecoin, multiple media reports suggest, citing Lookonchain data.
  • The transaction, valued at around $13

