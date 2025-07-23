GE Vernova raises full-year guidance with $3B–$3.5B free cash flow target driven by electrification and power margin expansion

Jul. 23, 2025 12:24 PM ETGE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Stock, GEV:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights11 Comments

Earnings Call Insights: GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Scott L. Strazik described the second quarter as productive, positioning the company for accelerated growth and margin expansion, citing "unprecedented investments in reliable power, grid infrastructure and decarbonization solutions." He reported "continued strength in gas
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GEV
--
GEV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News