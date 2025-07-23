Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) jumped 11% after a report that a handful of private equity shops have bid for the company.
Clearlake Capital, Platinum Equity and EQT have made offers for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), according to a Reuters report
