General Dynamics raises 2025 revenue outlook to $51.2B while increasing EPS forecast to $15.05–$15.15 amid record orders and strong Marine growth

Jul. 23, 2025 2:36 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights1 Comment

Earnings Call Insights: General Dynamics (GD) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Phebe N. Novakovic, Chairperson & CEO, stated that "we reported earnings of $3.74 per diluted share on revenue of $13 billion, operating earnings of $1.3 billion, and net income slightly over $1 billion." She highlighted that revenue increased at three of the four
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

About GD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GD--
General Dynamics Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News